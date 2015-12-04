Belching Beaver
Home/Beer/Belching Beaver

Belching Beaver

Peanut Butter Stout | 22 oz | Starts at $9.99
Creamy body of beer that has a heavenly aroma of roasted buttery peanuts and chocolate. 5.3% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-BELBVPNTBT-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like