At 4% ABV, this is a great beer to drink while grilling. Victoria is the perfect step up from all the similar-tasting light Mexican lagers made by Grupo Modelo (Mexico's largest brewery) -- think Tecate, Corona, Modelo Especial, Pacifico. Like those in the cerveza clara style, Victoria remains crisp and refreshing, but true to its more amber color (the beer is technically a Vienna lager), it has a little bit of sweetness, too.