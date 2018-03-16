Become a Courier
Tenaya Creek – Bonanza Brown Ale
First impression: this is a gorgeous, malty brown ale with dark amber hues. Second impression: there’s a velvety smooth body with a light bitter finish from our friend, the Chinook hop. This beer is your new friend as it strikes a balance to the bitterness with a hint of spiciness while using Tettang hops to give this ale a pleasurable aroma.
