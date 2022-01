North Coast Brewing Old Stock Ale – 2009 Cellar Reserve Aged in Bourbon Barrel

Aged in bourbon barrels this Cellars Reserve is well balanced, with light notes of dark raisins, chocolate and toffee. Rich bourbon flavors rolls across the palate for a smooth finish.