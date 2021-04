Lost Abbey Agave Maria – American Barleywine Strong Ale

An Agave-based Strong Ale, Agave Maria is the Lost Abbey's first venture into oak aging in Tequilla barrels. Using a blend of Anejo and Reposado barrels and aged for a minimum of ten months. 13.5% ABV