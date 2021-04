Latitude 33 Brewing – Honey Hips Strong Blonde Ale

22 oz Bottle From $ 10.99

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Honey Hips provides a pale golden color with aromas of clover honey and spicy citrus. Light and earthy flavors with a touch of malt sweetness in the front leaves you begging for the back.