Arrogant Bastard

Arrogant Bastard – American Strong Ale

Escondido Ale. Intense malt with piney undertones. 7.2% ABV

5.00

  • 11 months ago

    Yummy yummy in me tummy

    It’s a big un so you can drink six and tell your wife you only had a 6 pack! Lawly!!
    Ashton K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great IPA..Great Brewery

    Stone Brewery always puts out quality beer
    Karim E. - Verified buyer