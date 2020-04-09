Arrogant Bastard – American Strong Ale
Escondido Ale. Intense malt with piney undertones. 7.2% ABV
2 Reviews
- 11 months ago
Yummy yummy in me tummyIt’s a big un so you can drink six and tell your wife you only had a 6 pack! Lawly!!Ashton K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great IPA..Great BreweryStone Brewery always puts out quality beerKarim E. - Verified buyer