North Coast Brewing Old Rasputin – XIV Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout

The Barrel Aged Old Rasputin XIV is an astoundingly complex tasting beer reminiscent of a collision between a barleywine and an imperial stout. As the hops fade a bittersweet coffee flavor shows.