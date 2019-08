Ninkasi Vanilla Oatis – Oatmeal Stout

Vanilla Oatis Oatmeal Stout is characterized by a roasted front flavor, smooth rich oats, a touch of chocolate flavor, and a rich vanilla complexity imparted by whole vanilla beans. It is bigger than a traditional stout with more alcohol, body and a touch more bitterness to keep it balanced. Pair with Desserts, Chocolate, Berries, Brûlées, Tortes, Gelato.