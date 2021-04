Lexington Brewing – Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout

4 Bottles From $ 19.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Brewed and aged with Alltech Caf Citadelle Haitian coffee and aged in KY bourbon barrels. A complex stout with dark-roasted malts, hints of caramel and vanilla and a lightly roasted coffee finish.