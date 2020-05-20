Guinness – Draught Stout
1
This beer icon is pitch black in color with roasted malt aromas. It has a rich, creamy mouth feel without being too heavy. The hops provide a nice balance to the malts, allowing a slight sweetness to show on the finish.
- 1 year ago
Just like it should beEasy peasyJeff C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YumYummyTory R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Just like from the tapJust like from the tapMAManu A.