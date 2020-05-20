Deliver ASAP to
Guinness

Guinness – Draught Stout

This beer icon is pitch black in color with roasted malt aromas. It has a rich, creamy mouth feel without being too heavy. The hops provide a nice balance to the malts, allowing a slight sweetness to show on the finish.

  • 1 year ago

    Just like it should be

    Easy peasy
    Jeff C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yum

    Yummy
    Tory R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Just like from the tap

    Just like from the tap
    MA
    Manu A.