Guinness – Draught Stout

Guinness is a traditional Irish stout beer made from roasted barley, hops, yeast, and water. The deep color and caramelized flavor that are characteristic of Guinness come from barley that has been roasted but not malted.

  • 1 year ago

    Nice

    My favorite stout
    Leslie . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best Beer. Period.

    Best Beer. Period.
    Fotini P. - Verified buyer