Guinness – Foreign Extra Stout

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout is a bold tasting beer with a complex flavor profile. Its origins can be traced all the way back to 1801 and the original recipe of West Indies Porter.



Originally brewed for export to Africa, Asia and the Americas, the beer had to withstand long journeys and harsh climates. Guinness Foreign Extra Stout is brewed with more hops to originally preserve the beer in the ships’ holds during voyages. This results in a full-bodied, roasted flavor with subtle sweetness and a robust and roasted aroma with intense notes of dark chocolate, caramel and dried fruits.



Foreign Extra Stout truly is a drink of distinction to be savored.