Clown Shoes Beer – Crasher in the Rye Imperial Oatmeal Milk Stout

Texas oak-smoked malt, from Blacklards Malt Company, as well as a touch of rye malt, complement the roasted bittersweet care of this Rye brew. Aged 100% in Rye and Bourbon barrels.