Clown Shoes Beer – Blaecorn Unidragon Russian Imperial Stout

22 oz From $ 14.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Excellent imperial stout! Pours pitch black with a nice creamy head. Strong sweet chocolate smell. Chocolatey, sweet and floral upfront with a little bit of a peppery aftertaste which balances it out.