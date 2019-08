Bonfire Brewing – Boothill Killer

A well-balanced coffee stout aged in bourbon and rye whiskey barrels for a minimum of six months. Then, all the barrels are blended to attain a highly complex yet extremely drinkable barrel aged beer. The sweetness of the bourbon barrels is matched perfectly by the dryness of the rye. The coffee adds that extra kick.