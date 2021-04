Belching Beaver Brewery – Peanut Butter Milk Stout

22 oz From $ 10.99

6 Cans From $ 16.99

6 Bottles From $ 16.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Creamy body of beer that has a heavenly aroma of roasted buttery peanuts and chocolate. 5.3% ABV