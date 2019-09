Beachwood Udder Love – Milk Stout

Udder Love is a traditional milk stout that's packed with rich flavors. Beginning with British Maris Otter malt for a toasty foundation, then layer on three different types of British roasted malts for coffee and bittersweet chocolate flavors. The beer is finished with milk sugar from the heart of America's dairyland, Wisconsin.