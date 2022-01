Anderson Valley Brewing – Barney Flats Oatmeal Stout

GOLD MEDAL WINNER at the Great American Beer Festival! Deep brown-black color, full-bodied, and velvety smooth; a strong beer with mild hop bite; thick, rich, sweet and opulent!