Stone Brewing – Old Guardian

We tweak the recipe of Stone Old Guardian Barleywine from time to time. This time we're taking it to the next level by dry-hopping each yearly release of this beer with a different hop, essentially turning our barleywine into a triple IPA. For this inaugural brew, we've dry-hopped it with Pekko, a newer hop varietal from Washington's Yakima Valley that adds notes of stone fruit, orange, lemon and mint to the base beer's tropical fruit.

