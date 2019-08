Lost Abbey Deliverance Ale – Seasonal Specialty Beer

375 ml From $ 23.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Framboise ded Amorosa is our first foray into the world of raspberry beers. The first sip produces a sweet start with a long drawn out sour finish. On the back end the beer is smoothing oak. 7.0% ABV