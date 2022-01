Dab Dortmunder 16.9 Oz 6 Pkc – Seasonal Specialty Beer

The aroma has fresh honey and toasted grains with light lemon zest and earthy accents. Has a flavor of bread and honeyed malt at the core; with lemon zest and light white pepper finish. Great Value.