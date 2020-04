Ska Brewing Pink Vapor Stew Sour Ale 6pkc – Sour Ale

6 Cans Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This Sour Ale has a tropical medley of citrus, sour, and tart flavors blended together. Citra and Belma hops combine with beets, carrots, ginger and apples in this unique brew.