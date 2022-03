Rodenbach – Flanders Red Ale

One of a kind Flemish Sour Ale with tastebud-tingling flavors of Green Apple and Red Currant. A favorite to brewers everywhere combines 3 parts young beer with 1 part 18 month oak-aged beer @ 5.1% ABV