Oude Beersel Kriek – Straight or Unblended Lambic Sour Ale

Oud Beersel Kriek is an artisanal product, made from real cherries and Oud Beersel lambic matured in barrels. They are slowly absorbed into the lambic which develops the fruity character and color.