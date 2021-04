Cuvee De Jacobins Rouge – Sour Ale

Cuvee Des Jacobins Rouge is a Flemish Sour Ale, red in color with a beguiling balance of malty sweetness and acidic sharpness. It is made from fermented barrell-aged beer of at least 18 months.