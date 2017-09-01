Beer
Pilsner
Light Lager
India Pale Ale
Belgian & French Ale
Ciders
American Ale
Stout
Specialty Beer
Light Hybrid Beer
German Wheat & Rye Beer
Belgian Strong Ale
Sour Ale
All
Wine
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Malbec
All
White Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
All
More Wines
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
Sake
All
Spirits
Whiskey & Scotch
Vodka
Tequila & Mezcal
Rum
Gin
Cordials, Liqueurs & Bitters
Cocktails & Combos
Bourbon Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Single Malt Scotch
Blanco / Silver Tequila
Reposado Tequila
Añejo Tequila
All
Tobacco
Gifts
More
Mixers
Snacks
Tobacco
Log In
Sign Up
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cart
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By 10 Barrel Brewing
Saucey
/
Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers
/
Sour Ale
10 Barrel Brewing – Crush Sour Ale Variety Pack
12 cans 12 oz
From
$23.44
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
More By 10 Barrel Brewing
10 Barrel Brewing
Crush Cucumber Sour Ale
6 Cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Apocalypse IPA
6 bottles 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Joe IPA
6 Bottles 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Hop Project IPA Variety Pack
12 bottles 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Piña Summer Ale
6 Bottles 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Pub Beer Lager
6 Cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Grey Hound Grapefruit Vodka
4 Cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Bloody Mary
4 cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Moscow Mule
4 cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Blood Orange Vodka Soda
4 cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Classic Margarita
4 cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Soft Core Hard Apple Cider
6 Cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Pub Beer Lager
25 oz Can
10 Barrel Brewing
Crush Raspberry Sour Ale
6 Cans 12 oz
10 Barrel Brewing
Jamaican Me Pumpkin Beer
22 oz Bottle
10 Barrel Brewing
S1nist0r Black Ale
22 oz Bottle
10 Barrel Brewing
Apocalypse IPA
22 oz Bottle
You May Also Like
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Don Julio
1942 Añejo Tequila
750 ml
Espolòn
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Hornitos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
1.75 L
10 Barrel Brewing
Crush Raspberry Sour Ale
6 Cans 12 oz
Seekout Hard Seltzer
Variety Pack
12 Cans
10 Barrel Brewing
Crush Cucumber Sour Ale
6 Cans 12 oz
Victory Brewing
Sour Monkey Tripel
6 Bottles
Epic Brewing
Tart N' Juicy Sour IPA
6 Cans
Modern Times Beer
Fruitlands Gose
4 Cans
Golden Road Brewing
Melon Cart Wheat Ale
6 cans 12 oz
Saint Archer Brewing
Variety Pack
12 Cans
Golden Road Brewing
Guava Día Blonde Ale
6 Cans 12 oz
Boochcraft
Ginger Lime Rosehips Hard Kombucha
4 Cans 12 oz
Golden Road Brewing
Pineapple Cart
6 Cans 12 oz
Golden State Cider
Mighty Hops
4 cans 16 oz
Golden Road Brewing
Palisades Pineapple
6 cans 12 oz
Golden State Cider
Gingergrass
4 cans 16 oz
Spiked Seltzer
Variety Pack
12 Cans
Angry Orchard
Rosé Cider
6 Bottles
Golden Road Brewing
Mango Cart Wheat Ale
6 Cans 12 oz
Golden State Cider
Bay Brut
4 cans 16 oz
Truly Hard Seltzer
Lime
6 Cans 12 oz
Golden Road Brewing
Hazy LA IPA
6 Cans 12 oz
Bon and Viv Spiked Seltzer
Variety Pack
12 Cans 12 oz
Baileys
The Original Irish Cream Liqueur
375 ml
Golden State Cider
Mighty Dry
4 Cans 16 oz
Often Bought With
Hornitos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
Jameson
Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Marlboro
Gold
Pack
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Natural American Spirit
Yellow
Pack
Joel Gott
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Camel
Crush
Pack
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
750 ml
White Claw
Variety Pack No. 1
12 Cans 12 oz
Bogle
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Parliament
Blue
Pack
Jack Daniel's
Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
750 ml
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Pacifico
Pilsner
12 Bottles
Bud Light
Light Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Alamos
Malbec
750 ml
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale
1 L
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
FAQs