10 Barrel Brewing – Crush Raspberry Sour Ale

Ratings overview

7 months ago Crush Raspberry Sour is an amazingly refreshing beer, one of my new favorites! HOWEVER: I did NOT receive the Raspberry Sour. I received the Cucumber Sour and was Unhappy with this. I also did NOT want or request a substitute, nor was I informed until my order arrived. Jenny T. - Verified buyer

8 months ago Delicious The best flavor of crush Adam M. - Verified buyer

8 months ago My favorite beer on Saucey Just awesome. You don’t need to even like sours to drink it. Adam M. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Crisp sour beer Best sour I’ve had. Guillermo T. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Best on a warm day, but also good to warm you up You have to love sour beers to love this but I guarantee you'll be obsessed! Katie J. - Verified buyer