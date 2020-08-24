Deliver ASAP to
10 Barrel Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing – Crush Raspberry Sour Ale

Raspberry Crush is a kettle sour beer that is purposely design to support the tartness and sweetness of the raspberries. It's tart like the fruit but also crisp and refreshing. Pour it into your favorite glass and take note of its pink-reddish hue that is crowned with a white rocky head.

Ratings & Reviews

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 7 months ago

    Crush Raspberry Sour is an amazingly refreshing beer, one of my new favorites!

    HOWEVER: I did NOT receive the Raspberry Sour. I received the Cucumber Sour and was Unhappy with this. I also did NOT want or request a substitute, nor was I informed until my order arrived.
    Jenny T. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Delicious

    The best flavor of crush
    Adam M. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    My favorite beer on Saucey

    Just awesome. You don’t need to even like sours to drink it.
    Adam M. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Crisp sour beer

    Best sour I’ve had.
    Guillermo T. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Best on a warm day, but also good to warm you up

    You have to love sour beers to love this but I guarantee you'll be obsessed!
    Katie J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    This stuff is where it’s at

    It’s a light sour so even if you don’t like sours, you’ll like this. Their cucumber crush is great too but this is my new favorite.
    Adam M. - Verified buyer