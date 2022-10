Smithwick's Brewery – Irish Ale

12 Bottles 11.2 oz From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Brewed in Ireland, Smithwick’s has the perfect blend of hops, malts and roasted barley. Our red ale has a medium body, a fresh, floral aroma and hints of toast, caramel and toffee with a clean finish.