Leinenkugel's – Big Eddy Wee Heavy Scotch Ale

4 Bottles 12 oz From $ 11.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The Big Eddy is a tip of a cap to the brewers of Scotland. Intensely toasty and biscuity with hints of plum and peppery hop notes. The finish is clean and balanced with a nice hop bitterness.