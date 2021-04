Karl Strauss Brewing – Red Trolley Ale

GOLD MEDAL 2010 WORLD BEER CUP. Medium-bodied beer, brewed with caramelized malts for a rich copper color and toffee flavor, then warm fermented to bring out a hint of dried raisins and currants.