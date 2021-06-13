Deliver ASAP to
Ketel One Botanical

Ketel One Botanical – Cucumber and Mint Vodka Spritz

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint is for those who appreciate crisp cucumbers and light tones of fresh garden mint. Each botanical essence is individually and naturally obtained through innovative extraction methods and distillation processes for the freshest, cleanest, most crisp taste possible. With no carbs, artificial flavors, sweeteners or sugar*, our sensible vodka specialty is the mindful way to celebrate the weekend or relax with friends. Serve in a wine glass with ice, soda water and your choice of garnish for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Ketel One Botanical earned The Best New Spirits Product award by Market Watch Magazine in 2019. Includes one 750 mL bottle of 60 proof Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint. Please drink responsibly.

*Avg. analysis per 1.5 oz.: 73 cal; 0g carbs; 0g protein; 0g fat

  • 9 months ago

    Delicious & fresh!

    I really love this summer drink.
    Gabriela L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    great tasting even on its own

    good for mixed drinks but also nice on its own, you can’t go wrong with it
    Paige G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great for Moscow Mules

    Delicious mix!
    Petra C. - Verified buyer