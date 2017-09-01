Ketel One Botanical – Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka Spritz

4 Cans 12 oz From $ 13.49

750 ml From $ 21.49

1 L From $ 28.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom appeals to those who enjoy lush, juicy white peaches and bold notes of fragrant orange blossoms. Each botanical essence is individually and naturally obtained through innovative extraction methods and distillation processes for the freshest, cleanest, most crisp taste possible. With no carbs, artificial flavors, sweeteners or sugar*, our sensible vodka specialty is the mindful way to celebrate the weekend or relax with friends. Serve in a wine glass with ice, soda water and your choice of garnish for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Ketel One Botanical earned The Best New Spirits Product award by Market Watch Magazine in 2019. Includes one 1 L bottle of 60 proof Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom. Please drink responsibly.



*Avg. analysis per 1.5 oz.: 73 cal; 0g carbs; 0g protein; 0g fat