Jose Cuervo Margaritas – Golden
Blended with all the authentic Cuervo ingredients, Cuervo mix, Cuervo gold tequila and Grand Marnier to create the finest premixed margarita available.
- 2 months ago
Best ready to drinkAdd ice and ready to drink. Great for a Saturday afternoon.Nelson M. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
ExcellentI love this margarita. I add an extra shot of Jose Cuervo and some ice cubes and it’s an instant party!Dawn F. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Excellent choiceIt’s blended perfectly. Just add ice and enjoy!Dawn F. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Mix with ice and enjoy.Great!! Add strawberries and ice and enjoy.Rick A. - Verified buyer