Cutwater Cocktails – Margarita
4.80
5 Reviews
- 4 months ago
Surprisingly good!Better tasting and with more gusto than you might expect.Richard K. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
Yummy!Yummy!Jennifer L. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
It’s good but doesn’t beat a marg from a Mexican restaurant.It’s too sweet and tastes processed. Needs more natural flavors... needs more acidity to balance it.Heather W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Wrong item delivered to meI got the wrong item!! This never was received. UpsetCole H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Pretty authentic margarita, and packs a punch with 12.5% ABV. Comes with 4, you’ll be good with 2.Been drinking these for over a year, they have different flavors. Try them all!Alfredo H. - Verified buyer