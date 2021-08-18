Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cutwater Cocktails

More By Cutwater Spirits

Saucey / Spirits / Cocktails & Combos / Ready-to-Drink

Cutwater Cocktails – Margarita

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

More By Cutwater Spirits

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 4 months ago

    Surprisingly good!

    Better tasting and with more gusto than you might expect.
    Richard K. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Yummy!

    Yummy!
    Jennifer L. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    It’s good but doesn’t beat a marg from a Mexican restaurant.

    It’s too sweet and tastes processed. Needs more natural flavors... needs more acidity to balance it.
    Heather W. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Wrong item delivered to me

    I got the wrong item!! This never was received. Upset
    Cole H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Pretty authentic margarita, and packs a punch with 12.5% ABV. Comes with 4, you’ll be good with 2.

    Been drinking these for over a year, they have different flavors. Try them all!
    Alfredo H. - Verified buyer