Crafthouse Cocktails – Gold Rush

Since the day it was created at the original Milk & Honey bar on New York’s Lower East Side, the Gold Rush has been a modern-day classic — in an era of "classic" classics. In essence, it is a perfectly-balanced bourbon whiskey sour made with honey syrup. We add a dash of aromatic bitters for depth and complexity.



Serve our Gold Rush over ice, garnished with citrus twists, ginger, fresh berries or fresh mint.