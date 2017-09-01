Crafthouse Cocktails – Smoky Margarita

Our Smoky Margarita takes the iconic Margarita to the next level with the addition of one of our favorite spirits, mezcal. Traditional Oaxacan mezcal and Premium blanco tequila make up the base of the drink, imbuing it with the perfect amount of smoke and agave presence. To that “split base” we add fresh lime, then a touch of sugar. You may never drink a standard Margarita again!



Serve our Smoky Margarita over ice, garnished with a lime, salt rim, or orange twist