Crafthouse Cocktails – Paloma

The Paloma (“The Dove”) is an authentic Mexican cocktail. Some people, when they think about Mexico and tequila, think ‘margarita.’ In fact, locals more commonly drink Palomas. It’s common to see a bottle of tequila, a few bottles of grapefruit soda and a bowl of limes on a restaurant table in Mexico.



Our Paloma is made with La Cofradia Tequila, sparkling grapefruit and real lime. A light dusting of kosher salt on the rim of the glass will add an epicure’s touch.