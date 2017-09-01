Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Crafthouse Cocktails

Often Bought With

Saucey / Spirits / Cocktails & Combos / Ready-to-Drink

Crafthouse Cocktails – Paloma

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

The Paloma (“The Dove”) is an authentic Mexican cocktail. Some people, when they think about Mexico and tequila, think ‘margarita.’ In fact, locals more commonly drink Palomas. It’s common to see a bottle of tequila, a few bottles of grapefruit soda and a bowl of limes on a restaurant table in Mexico.

Our Paloma is made with La Cofradia Tequila, sparkling grapefruit and real lime. A light dusting of kosher salt on the rim of the glass will add an epicure’s touch.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With