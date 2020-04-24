Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Captain Morgan Shots

More By Captain Morgan

Saucey / Spirits / Cocktails & Combos / Ready-to-Drink

Captain Morgan Shots – Cannon Blast

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Amp up the fun with Captain Morgan Cannon Blast: an intensely delicious shot that is citrus sweet with a spark of heat. At 70 proof, it is perfect as a chilled shot or in some of your favorite mixed drinks. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!

More By Captain Morgan

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth and strong

    Perfect for the pirate in me
    Carlos . - Verified buyer