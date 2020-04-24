Captain Morgan Shots – Cannon Blast
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Amp up the fun with Captain Morgan Cannon Blast: an intensely delicious shot that is citrus sweet with a spark of heat. At 70 proof, it is perfect as a chilled shot or in some of your favorite mixed drinks. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!
More By Captain Morgan
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 1 year ago
Smooth and strongPerfect for the pirate in meCarlos . - Verified buyer