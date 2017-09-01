Captain Morgan Shots – Watermelon Smash

750 ml From $ 26.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Make a splash with Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash. With the juicy taste of ripe watermelon, it makes for an explosively delicious shot. Stored in a sweetly scented, festive bottle, our gluten-free shot offers a fun, refreshing tasting beverage. Available for a limited time only. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain's Orders!