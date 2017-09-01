Captain Morgan Shots – Loconut

Amp up the fun with Captain Morgan LocoNut, a delicious coconut shot from the Captain. With natural spices and flavors for a smooth and sweet taste, our 40 proof, gluten-free coconut shot is delicious on its own or used to add a tropical twist to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with coconut water for a refreshing tasting Loco & Coco cocktail. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!