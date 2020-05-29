Deliver ASAP to
1800 Ultimate Margarita

Ready-to-Drink

1800 Ultimate Margarita – Pineapple

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    So good!!

    Smooth!!!!
    Keisha G. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious and strong

    Bomb
    Sandra O. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Love this!

    Seriously the best drank!
    Eneia W. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    The best mixed drink!

    Love it!
    Somalia . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Sweet and to the point

    Purchased because I didn’t have anything to mix with liquor, but this is sweet and strong!
    Eneia W. - Verified buyer