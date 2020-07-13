Santa Monica Brew Works Golden Milk Porter 6pk – Brown Porter
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The golden hue of Santa Monica Brew Works pays homage to traditional Porters which were not typically as dark as they are today.
More By Santa Monica Brew Works
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 8 months ago
Great beerSolid tasty goodness!Alex O. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
This is the best Porter I've ever hadGolden Milk is actually the perfect description. This might be too sweet of a porter for some, but I absolutely love the taste. It has an excellent crisp finish, and it's not too heavy. It has beautiful golden hue that reminds me more of a Belgian than toAndrew . - Verified buyer