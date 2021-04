Sam Smith's Taddy Porter – Brown Porter

"#10 Beer of 2016" Wine Enthusiast Magazine. One of the "Hundred Best Beers in the World," Men's Journal Magazine, Nov. 2014. And it’s no surprise, this is a very dark, fairly full in body and packed with flavor. Intense, dry tangy character of roasted barley.