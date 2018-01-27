Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Maui Brewing

More By Maui Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales / Porters and Stouts / Porter

Maui Brewing – Coconut Hiwa Porter

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

92 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.Full-bodied, smooth, like velvet, with big chocolate and coffee dominating the palate.The coconut flavors are there, for sure, but with elegant subtlety.

More By Maui Brewing

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    You can taste the coconut and the richness of the porter. It's so smooth and delicious. One of my favorites.

    You can taste the coconut and the richness of the porter. It's so smooth and delicious. One of my favorites.
    RR
    Renee R.