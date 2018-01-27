Maui Brewing – Coconut Hiwa Porter
92 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.Full-bodied, smooth, like velvet, with big chocolate and coffee dominating the palate.The coconut flavors are there, for sure, but with elegant subtlety.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 3 years ago
You can taste the coconut and the richness of the porter. It's so smooth and delicious. One of my favorites.You can taste the coconut and the richness of the porter. It's so smooth and delicious. One of my favorites.RRRenee R.