Leinenkugel's – Snow Drift Vanilla Porter

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 12.79 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

All Kolsch-style beers are easy-drinking and crisp, but Canoe Paddler adds a touch of rye for a slightly spicy flavor. It's our take on a German classic that's perfect for winding down and relaxing.