Hangar 24 Brewing Barrrel Roll – Immelmann Porter

The first beer in Hangar 24 Craft Brewery's new Barrel Roll Series is re-released. Aged for 6 months in Bourbon Barrels. Intense flavors of chocolate, oak, vanilla and bourbon. ABV 11.4%. Limited.