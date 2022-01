Beachwood Brewing – Mocha Machine Coffee Chocolate Porter

Mocha machine is a well-planned endeavor in huge aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with a lineup of British and German malts, this brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.