Tecate – Mexican Lager

6 Cans From $ 8.99

6 Bottles From $ 10.49

12 Cans From $ 12.99

18 Cans From $ 16.99

24 Cans From $ 25.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor. This Mexican Lager has a hoppy aroma with light fruity essences. Goes great with corn chips, salsa, and Bloody Mary’s!