Stella Artois

Stella Artois – Belgian Pilsner

Stella Artois was originally brewed as a Christmas beer in 1926, and it’s been one of Belgium’s greatest gifts to the world ever since. This floral, aromatic pilsner is is best served in Brouwerij Artois’ signature glass chalice for maximum flavor and panache. Pairs well with sweet and savory dishes alike.

Customer Reviews

5 Based on 3 Reviews
5 ★
100% 
3
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
AS
05/10/2018
Allie S.
Los Angeles, CA

stella

Tastes just like Stella Artois!

GC
03/13/2018
George C.
33 North La Salle Street

Stella

Smooth and light

AM
02/09/2018
Aaditya M.
Los Angeles

Great Service

One of my favorite beers - very crisp and clean. My order came to me in under 20 minutes and cold!

